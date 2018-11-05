2 potentially threatening messages at Ottawa Hills school deemed ‘not credible’

OTTAWA HILLS (WTOL) - A pair of threatening messages discovered at an Ottawa Hills school have been deemed “not credible."
On Friday, school officials were alerted to a message written on a junior high boys' bathroom wall that said, “Watch out November 5.”
School officials investigated the situation and were in communication with the Ottawa Hills Police Department.
"There is no reason to believe that this is a credible threat," the district wrote in a notice to students and parents on Saturday. "School will be in session on Monday with increased police presence. The OHPD will have a police officer in the building for the entire school day."
The district updated parents and students on Sunday, noting that administrative team members investigated throughout the weekend and reiterated that there was no credible threat, based on the team's findings.
The team identified a 30 minute time frame in which the message was written on Friday.
"We have met with the handful of students who used the restroom during that time. Our investigation leads us to believe that the threat is not credible," the district concluded.
On Monday, a second message was discovered, again in a junior high-wing bathroom. This message read, "Watch out November 6."
Ottawa Hills Police already were in the building and they began investigating the second incident alongside school administrators.
The school remained open throughout the day.
"At no point during the day - before or after the message was found - did school leaders believe your child was in danger. As a result, school has remained open throughout the day," a message from the district read Monday.
"But as the information about the incident spread via social media and child-to-parent communications, many families asked to have their child released early.
"The overwhelming majority of students (not to mention all faculty and staff) chose to stay, and classes have continued."
School officials stressed that "it is safe for your children to finish the school day and attend school tomorrow."
"As with the first threat, we do not view this second one as a credible threat. Nonetheless, we take school safety very seriously," school officials wrote.
After-school events are scheduled to go on as usual.
"We continue to have increased police presence throughout the school day to help calm nerves that may be frazzled. However, there is no reason to believe that there is, or ever has been, a danger for your children to finish the school day and attend school tomorrow," the school letter said.
Ottawa Hills Police will have a presence in the school on Tuesday, as they usually do on Election Day, to ensure that those who come to vote are kept separate from the student body.
