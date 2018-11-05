Perrysburg voters to decide on city charter changes

PERRYSBURG (WTOL) - City of Perrysburg residents will vote on a few issues Tuesday that would make changes to the city charter.
One amendment would do some housekeeping to clean up some language. That includes extending the time council is given to fill a vacancy from 30 to 45 days, and to change the language in the charter to agree with Ohio Sunshine Laws. The amendment would also change the language for some positions in the city that have changed or no longer exist.
Another amendment would move the primary from September to May. It would be the first Tuesday after the first Monday in May to coincide with other primary election dates in the region.
A third amendment would increase the threshold required to get a petition on the ballot. The change would require 20 percent of the total number of voters at the last regular municipal election. It is currently 10 percent.
You can find a sample ballot here: https://www.sos.state.oh.us/elections/voters/toolkit/sample-ballot/
