Ohio State University Marching Band to make first-ever appearance in Macy’s Thanksgiving parade

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Ohio State University Marching Band, also known as “TBDBITL,” will be making their debut in the 92nd annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.
The marching band will now have to squeeze in practice for the parade between their typical schedule full of weekday rehearsals, football games, travel, and concerts.
"This is one of the premier performing opportunities for any marching band student, and I’m thrilled that the time has finally come when Ohio State will be represented,” says Christopher Hoch, assistant professor and director of the Ohio State Marching and Athletic Bands. “This is one of those things that you dream of being part of.”
Hoch and the band’s staff submitted an application to perform in this year’s parade in early 2017. An invitation from parade organizers was extended that summer.
“We have loved you guys for years,” says Wesley Whatley, the parade’s creative director. “We’ve watched you on YouTube like the rest of America, and we want you to entertain our audience of 50 million people next Thanksgiving.”
The Ohio State University Marching Band will perform in the parade on Nov. 22 in front of 3.5 million live attendants and 50 million internationally televised viewers.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.