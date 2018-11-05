Motorcycle run benefits kids in need

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Bikers rallied at the Toledo Speedway for a toy run.
It’s a yearly event organized by Mike Wenzel, who’s lived in Toledo his whole life.
People could sign up for the run for $10 or by donating a Christmas gift for a child.
The run benefits Harbor Children’s Services.
“I’ve got a lot of people that’s been to every one. I’ve got a lot of people that’s been to the last 15 to 20. I’ve got people waiting for this. They know it’s always, and I mean always, the first Sunday in November, they know,” Wenzel said.
Harbor is Toledo's oldest and largest mental health provider.
The agency offers a wide range of children services....from family medicine to school based achievement programs.
