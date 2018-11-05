Morning showers, pleasant Monday leading up to First Alert Day

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A few rain showers are likely this morning with temperatures beginning the day in the middle 40s.
Showers will end by midday for most areas. Temperatures into the afternoon will reach into the upper 50s.
A First Alert Day has been issued for Tuesday on Election day. Rain will be likely, especially early in the day, turning very windy into the afternoon and evening.
Strong wind gust are possible Tuesday night and into Wednesday.
It will be windy and colder on Wednesday with highs tumbling back into the 40s.
Expect very cold weather into the weekend ahead with highs only in the 30s with the first snowflakes of the season very possible.
