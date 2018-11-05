JCPenney invites kids, families to free Nickelodeon event

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Parents and kids are invited to all local JCPenney stores this Saturday to participate in a Nickelodeon event featuring coloring packs, stickers and Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic books.
Part of the retailer’s monthly in-store Kids Zone workshops, this fun and free craft event will take place from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. All children must be accompanied by an adult.
Parents and kids will find this event stationed next to the toy shops inside JCPenney, boasting trends in toys for kids of all ages with collectibles, licensed characters, interactive products and more from brands including Nickelodeon, LEGO, Hasbro, Mattel and Fisher Price.
Local JCPenney stores include the stores at Westfield Franklin Park mall and the Shops at Fallen Timbers.
Unique to this Nickelodeon event, parents will receive a bonus coupon of 20 percent off all Nickelodeon toys valid only on Saturday. This coupon applies to JoJo Siwa, Paw Patrol, Sunny Day and Top Wing, to name a new, so kids can pick out a new toy to take home at a discounted price.
The JCPenney Kids Zone program offers a free, interactive workshop for kids each month. Upcoming Kids Zone workshops taking place at JCPenney stores include creating a NERF target on Dec. 8 and decorating a 2019 calendar on Jan. 12.
Advance signup is not required. Kids receive a collectible pin for every project they finish. And after each event, adults will receive a 10 percent off coupon to use in-store on the day of the event. This coupon can be used in addition to current marketing promotions for maximum savings.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.