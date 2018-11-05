Get an Uber, Lyft, Lime to cast your vote on Election Day, use promo code for discounts

On Nov. 6, Lime will offer free rides to the polls to help Americans make their voices heard and overcome a barrier that may have kept them from participating in the democratic process. On Nov. 6, enter code LIME2VOTE18 to unlock any of their full fleet of shared bikes, e-bikes and e-scooters for a free ride to and from your polling location (up to 30-minutes) in more than 100 cities across the US.