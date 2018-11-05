First Alert Day: Election Day With Snow Chances Ahead!

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Temperatures into the afternoon will reach into the upper 50s. A First Alert Day on Tuesday for Election day. Rain will be likely, especially early in the day. Turning very windy into the afternoon and evening. Strong wind gust are possible Tuesday night and into Wednesday. Windy and colder on Wednesday with highs tumbling back into the 40s. Very cold weather into the weekend ahead with highs only in the 30s with the first snowflakes of the season very possible this weekend.