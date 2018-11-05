Epilepsy Walk first of its kind in northwest OH

TOLEDO (WTOL) - In Maumee, more than 330 people showed up to the Carpe Diem Epilepsy Walk.
Epilepsy is the number one diagnosed neurological disorder, affecting one in 10 people at some point in their lifetime.
To raise awareness, the Epilepsy Center of Northwest Ohio hosted the event, making it the first of its kind in northwest Ohio.
“I just hope that they know about us. That the Epilepsy Center of Northwest Ohio is here, spreading the word that we can be there with the resources,” said Roy Cherry, CEO of the center.
Organizers want to make it an annual event.
