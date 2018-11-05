Country star Justin Moore returning to Toledo

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Find that special someone and head to the Huntington Center on Friday, Feb. 15 as Justin Moore returns to Toledo -- this time bringing along Cody Johnson and Eric Paslay.
Moore is known for his country ballads like “Til My Last Day” to “true” country records such as “Small Town USA.”
Long-time song writer Eric Paslay has taken his solo career on the road and is gaining a big following.
Cody Johnson also is no stranger to the country scene He has six self-released albums with his most recent one hitting No. 2 on the Billboard charts.
Tickets for the Feb. 15 show go on sale Friday, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m.
Tickets are available at the Huntington Center Box Office, charge by phone at 800-745-3000, and online at www.Ticketmaster.com.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.