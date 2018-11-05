Best Buy looking to hire around 500 seasonal workers

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Best Buy has announced that it is looking to hire roughly 500 seasonal workers.
The company is preparing for the holiday season by boosting employment at its Regional Distribution Center in Findlay.
The openings are for general warehouse workers and merchandise processors.
General warehouse workers have a variety of duties including loading trucks and packaging products for shipment to stores.
Merchandise processor duties include fulfilling e-commerce orders and getting packages shipped to consumers.
Pay starts at $14 per hour for first shift and $15 per hour for second shift.
For more information, and to apply for the jobs, go to Spherion or Kelly Services.
