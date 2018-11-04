Wood Co. Sheriff seeking information about 2 boys allegedly jumping off bridge

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The Wood County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to call them if they know anything about two juvenile boys jumping off a train bridge and into the water around 7 p.m. on Saturday.
According to the Sheriff's Office, a CSX operator said they saw two teens jumped from the train bridge in Pemberville.
Deputies say they searched for the teens but no one has been found.
Also, there have been no reports of missing teens.
Deputies say if anyone has information, call dispatch, not 911 unless it’s an emergency.
The Wood County Sheriff’s Office can be reached at 419-354-9001.
