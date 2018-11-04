Synagogue attack a reminder of how common hate crimes are

An Indiana woman was arrested last week after leaving a racist letter directed at African-American neighbors, urging them to leave the neighborhood because black people weren't welcome. As early voting started in North Carolina, a black Republican volunteer was accosted with slurs and had a gun pulled on him at a polling place, leading to one man's arrest. An Uber passenger in Colorado was arrested after threatening his Middle Eastern driver and chasing him down the street because police said he "hated all brown people." Violent clashes broke out in New York City after a speech by the founder of a far-right group, leading to three arrests.