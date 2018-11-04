Police: Drunk man mounts horse at Churchill Downs, rides to track entrance

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police say an intoxicated man snuck into a restricted area of Churchill Downs, mounted a horse and rode it to the track entrance during the Breeders' Cup event Saturday.
The man, identified as Michael Wells-Rody, 24, was “manifestly under the influence of alcoholic beverages," the police report says, when he gained unauthorized access to a restricted area of Churchill Downs around 4:00 p.m.
Wells-Rody proceeded to mount a horse and ride it out of the tunnel area into the track entrance of Churchill Downs, according to his arrest slip.
When he was asked to leave the area, police said he became loud and disorderly, alarming Churchill Downs staff members.
Wells-Rody was arrested around 4:30 p.m. He is charged with being intoxicated in a public place and disorderly conduct in the second degree.
Churchill Downs hosted the Breeders' Cup this weekend.
