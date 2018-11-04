Pleasant weather before next week’s First Alert Days

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Winds are picking up today as a front moves in.
Expect mostly to partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 50′s. Gusty southeast winds could clock up to 25 miles per hour.
Overnight, chance of rain is on the rise. Widespread rain is likely after 2 a.m. through the bus stop window.
Monday’s high will push close to 60.
First Alert Days are still in effect for Tuesday and Wednesday.
Tuesday brings heavy rain, thunderstorms and high winds.
On Wednesday, high winds will remain early in the day.
Temperatures fall back to the mid 30′s for daytime highs by the weekend with a chance of snow.
