Ohio’s gubernatorial candidates hold dueling rallies ahead of Tuesday’s election

LUCAS COUNTY (WTOL) - Ohio’s gubernatorial race is a toss-up.
October polls show Democrat Richard Cordray leading Republican Mike DeWine by between 3-5 points.
Saturday both campaigns rolled into Lucas County for a final push.
Mr. Cordray and others at the top of the Democratic ticket headlined a ‘Get Out The Vote’ rally at the Martin Luther King Academy for Boys in Toledo.
He told the crowd they have a chance to change Ohio but only if they turn out at the polls on Tuesday and urge others to do the same.
“We know that in races this close our effort is going to matter. What we have to do here is out work the Republicans in the last four days of the campaign and that will make all the difference," said Cordray.
Cordray’s running mate Betty Sutton says the race is about who you stand up for and who you’re willing to stand up to.
That can sway a voter’s choice.
“We are in Ohio and we believe we got to take our message, go out and fight and earn people’s vote. It makes sense is would be tight.”
U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown, who is blowing out his Republican opponent Jim Renacci in the polls, says young voters will make a difference in this year’s mid-term races.
Win their vote you win the election especially in Ohio where health insurance is an issue.
“Once you vote once it becomes a habit. I think you’re going to see a huge number of people this year, even bigger number than in the presidential year in two years," said Brown.
Mr. DeWine was holding his own simultaneous rally at Republican Headquarters.
He thinks he’ll gain voters in the closing days of the campaign and close in on Mr. Cordray by promoting himself as Ohio’s best choice.
“I think every Ohioan likes the momentum we’ve had for the last two years with more jobs, less unemployment. State moving forward. Question is whether to keep the state moving forward or not,” said DeWine.
A question for Ohio voters to answer on Tuesday.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.