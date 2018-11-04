Mild Monday Ahead of Back-to-Back First Alert Days!

TOLEDO (WTOL) -
Tonight will stay breezy and mild. Showers will work in after 8 and will continue overnight. Lows will dip into the upper 40s.
Monday may start will just a few isolated light showers for the bus stop. Rain will clear out by mid-morning. Highs will reach the upper 50s by afternoon.
First Alert Days: Tuesday is a First Alert Day for widespread soaking rain early in the day, with powerful winds through the day. Strong winds will continue into Wednesday’s First Alert Day, where winds could gust up to 45 mph through lunch.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.