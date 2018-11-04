Macy’s tests new additions to Thanksgiving parade balloon lineup

NEW YORK, NY (WTOL) - Macy’s has already started to gear up for their 92nd Thanksgiving Day Parade.
On Saturday, their team conducted the final test flights of some of the new giant balloons that are being thrown into to the parade’s lineup at an event they call “Balloonfest."
John Piper, vice president of production at Macy’s Parade Studio, said that the team has already been working on these balloons for quite some time.
“Now they started months ago -- sometimes even more than a year before. We’re working on the new designs for the balloons throughout the year,” Piper said.
The iconic balloons were first added in 1927. Each year, Macy’s adds new characters that are prominent in entertainment and pop culture.
Here are some of the new balloons you can expect to see this year:
- Goku - The main character of the Dragon Ball series
- Several of the elf stars of “The Christmas Chronicles”
- “Go Bowling” balloonicles - A Macy’s Parade creation featuring a series of pins and a bowling ball
- Little Cloud by FriendsWithYou Art Collective - A new entry into the parade’s Blue Sky Gallery series which invites contemporary artists to recreate their artwork as parade balloons
- Sinclair Oil’s Baby Dino
- Sunny the Snowpal - The astronaut star of Macy’s Christmas celebrations
Piper said that inspiration for the new balloons comes from the kids.
“It’s gotta be exciting. It’s gotta be fun. It’s new, it’s classic, but in every sense, it’s bringing out the kid in somebody,” Piper said.
Susan Tercero, the executive producer of the Thanksgiving Day Parade said that seeing the finished balloons complete their route on parade day is magical.
“It’s such a magical time on parade morning when we see all of these balloons lift off in the sky and round the corner of Central Park West, and come down the street,” Tercero said. “These things are huge. So when you really -- when you’re standing there and you’re enjoying the parade and all the confetti, and all the noise from the bands and the crowd, seeing these balloons come across the sky, it’s really a beautiful sight.”
The parade takes place on November 22 and starts at 9 a.m.
