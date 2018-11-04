Early voting open through Monday & what to know Tuesday

TOLEDO (WTOL) - With a First Alert Day declared for Tuesday’s Election Day, voters may consider voting early to avoid the forecast bad weather.
Tuesday will see soaking rains, a rumble of thunder and powerful winds. Strong winds exceeding 50 mph continue into Wednesday.
Ohio’s early voting continues with vote centers open Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. and Monday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Michigan does not offer early voting.
The polls in Ohio will be open on Election Day, Tuesday, from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Michigan’s poll hours are 7 a..m. to 8 p.m.
Voters should bring picture identification, such as a driver’s license, or a copy of a utility bill, bank statement, government document, or paycheck that shows name and address.
To check your voter registration, polling location and more, visit the MICHIGAN VOTER INFORMATION CENTER or the OHIO VOTER INFORMATION CENTER
To see sample ballots, questions and issues, and candidates per county, visit your county board of elections website.
- Lucas County or 419-213-4001
- Wood County or 419-354-9120
- Fulton County or 419-335-6841
- Ottawa County or 419-898-3071
- Sandusky County or 419-334-6180
- Hancock County or 419-422-3245
- Henry County or 419-592-7956
- Monroe County or 734-240-7020
- Lenawee County or 517-264-4594
- Jackson County or 517-788-4268
- Livingston County or 517-546-8177
Important dates:
Monday: Absentee ballot postmark deadline. Last day of early voting.
Tuesday: Election Day
