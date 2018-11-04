Early voting open through Monday & what to know Tuesday

Ohio’s early voting continues with vote centers open Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. and Monday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Michigan does not offer early voting.



The polls in Ohio will be open on Election Day, Tuesday, from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Michigan’s poll hours are 7 a..m. to 8 p.m.