Early voting open through Monday & what to know Tuesday
November 4, 2018 at 10:55 AM EST - Updated November 4 at 10:55 AM

TOLEDO (WTOL) - With a First Alert Day declared for Tuesday’s Election Day, voters may consider voting early to avoid the forecast bad weather.

Tuesday will see soaking rains, a rumble of thunder and powerful winds. Strong winds exceeding 50 mph continue into Wednesday.

Ohio’s early voting continues with vote centers open Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. and Monday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Michigan does not offer early voting.

The polls in Ohio will be open on Election Day, Tuesday, from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Michigan’s poll hours are 7 a..m. to 8 p.m.

Voters should bring picture identification, such as a driver’s license, or a copy of a utility bill, bank statement, government document, or paycheck that shows name and address.

To check your voter registration, polling location and more, visit the MICHIGAN VOTER INFORMATION CENTER or the OHIO VOTER INFORMATION CENTER

To see sample ballots, questions and issues, and candidates per county, visit your county board of elections website.

