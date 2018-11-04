Country sees high number of Native American candidates

FILE - In this June 28, file 2018 photo, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Paulette Jordan waves to the crowd before speaking during the Idaho District 18 Democrats Campaign Kickoff BBQ in Boise, Idaho. If she pulls the upset against Lt. Gov. Brad Little in November 2018, the member of the Coeur d'Alene Tribe will be the first Native American governor of a U.S. state. More than 100 Native Americans are seeking seats in Congress, governor's offices, state legislatures and other posts across the country in what political observers say has been a record number of candidates. (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger, File) (AP)