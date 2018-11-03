WTOL Investigates: Washington Local Schools fixes potentially illegal job description

TOLEDO (WTOL) - After an anonymous tip, WTOL investigated a position within the Washington Local School District that could potentially have had a partially-illegal job description.
One of the listed essential functions of the position was to “assist with levy campaign publications.”
However, according to Ohio law, it’s illegal to use public funds to support or oppose a campaign levy.
“For it to be there for so many years and not be caught is disappointing,” said Washington Local Schools superintendent Susan Hayward.
Hayward said she was as surprised as anyone when she learned about the potentially illegal job description. She said it's been that way since at least 1992 but this is only Hayward's third year as superintendent.
“It was brought to our attention maybe three or four weeks ago and so I immediately addressed it,” said Hayward.
The Washington Local Board of Education voted on October 17 to change the language of the job duties.
At first the text read, “Assist with levy campaign publications and act as a liaison to the Citizens School Advisory Committee. Maintain a file of election information.”
It was changed to, "Assist with preparation of factual information related to ballot issues."
“We were very transparent in the process and as soon as it was brought to my attention I immediately contacted the board president and then we immediately put it on that next agenda to make sure that it was correct information,” said Hayward.
WTOL asked the Ohio Department of Education about this but a spokesperson said it was referred to the state auditor's office.
In a written statement provided to WTOL, the auditor’s office said it has not received any complaints about Washington Local, but will follow up during the district’s next regular audit.
Hayward said she'll follow the proper protocols when she's advised to but assured the public there's been no intentional wrongdoing under her watch.
"Currently my executive assistant has not violated that levy role and so we were really blessed in that respect," she said.
A spokesman from the state auditor’s office also said he recommended the board work on improving the wording of the job listing, which they already did.
