Watch Toledo’s generosity in action: WTOL delivers YOUR donations to hurricane victims

TOLEDO (WTOL) - On October 22, WTOL teamed up with FOX 36, iHeart Media and Impact with Hope to collect donations for victims of Hurricane Michael.
Now, your donations have made it all the way to Florida so they can help those who need it most.
Many at WTOL 11 were touched by the kindness that so many showed throughout the day that Thursday.
Some even came in groups with too many donations to fit in one car.
Our WTOL team packed up a truck and drove your donations all the way to Panama City, Florida.
Again, this is all because of your generosity. We thank you for doing your part.
We will continue to keep you updated.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.