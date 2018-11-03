Voters have plenty of options for transportation to polling place

TOLEDO (WTOL) - With a rainy First Alert Day forecast for election day, walking to the polls isn’t a very good option, and you might not want to drive in that weather either.
Fear not. There are ways you can still cast your ballot in person this Tuesday.
Toledo Area Jobs with Justice has already been taking people to early vote this year, and is looking forward to getting folks out on Tuesday.
They are still looking for volunteers to help with transport on Tuesday in Lucas, Wood, and Ottawa counties, and are also still accepting riders. To get your ride scheduled or volunteer as a driver, call 419-VOTE-NOW that’s 419-868-3669 or email them at gotvohio@gmail.com.
They’re also happy to answer any questions you may have about where to go to vote.
The non-profit, non-partisan organization operates mainly out of the Monroe Street United Methodist Church, but picks people up from all over the region. Their information is also available here.
“We’ve been taking riders to the poll since 2004 in every major election, and in 2012 we started doing every election," said Bob Lynn, Secretary with Toledo Area Jobs with Justice and Interfaith Worker Justice Coalition.
Those volunteers also make sure you get to the right polling place and are able to help as proxy voters if need be.
“As long as they give me permission, I can help them vote, and I’ve actually checked boxes that I never would’ve checked in my life,” he laughed, “but I’m there to help them to vote. It’s a great day," said Lynn.
In the past, TARTA has offered extended services on Election Day, but due to limited funding, other than running their scheduled routes, they are unable to help at all this year.
“In previous years, TARTA has transported people free of fare to the polls on Election Day.” He continued, “We certainly support everyone’s privilege to vote that’s able to, and unfortunately, we’re not able to help them get to the polls this year," said Steve Atkinson, Director of Marketing for TARTA.
Ride-sharing service Lyft says on their website “it is estimated that over 15 million people were registered but didn’t vote in 2016 because of transportation issues. That’s why we’re committed to providing 50% off rides across the country, and free rides to underserved communities that face significant obstacles to transportation.”
Uber is also offering a $10 discount to your polling location on Tuesday.
To find your polling location, you can do a quick search here.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.