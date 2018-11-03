Toledo man indicted on murder charge

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A Toledo man was indicted by a Lucas County grand jury on Friday after he fatally shot another man who was in a vehicle in north Toledo.
Rashad Gaines, 36, is charged with murder and is accused of shooting and killing Martrece Dobson, 30, back in October.
The incident happened at the corner of East Oakland Street and Franklin Avenue on October 24.
When police arrived on the scene, they found Dobson suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
Dobson was transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital, but later died from his injuries.
