Taurid meteor shower producing quite a show

(WTOL) - Friday night lights took on a new meaning for many in several states as people reported seeing large meteors streaking across the sky just after 7 p.m. -- and lucky for us, some of them were caught on video.
The meteors were visible in at least parts of Oklahoma, Mississippi, Missouri, Alabama and Arkansas.
The Taurid meteor shower is occurring this weekend and again on Nov. 11 and 12, according to EarthSky.org.
This shower -- which is visible from all points on Earth except the South Pole, so look up northeast Ohio and southeast Michigan -- is known for producing bright “fireball”-type meteors.
The National Weather Service in Birmingham, Alabama, had a few reports of "an orange meteor with a green tail." The NWS captured it on a webcam at its Shelby County Airport office.
And don’t worry, @Madelyne_Maag you and your roommate were not alone in seeing it:
