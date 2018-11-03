Red Cross volunteers go door to door to install smoke alarms

TOLEDO (WTOL) - We've all heard it, the sound of a smoke alarm going off because you kept the popcorn in too long.
But sometimes, smoke alarms save your life and on Saturday, the American Red Cross worked to ensure that everyone had one.
“We’ll have 20-25 volunteers going door to door asking if they have working smoke detectors. And if they’re over 10 years old we replace them because they only have a 10-year life,” said Steve Piller of the American Red Cross.
The Red Cross says the end of daylight savings is a good common time to check your detectors and change your batteries.
Saturday afternoon, volunteers came to homes in north Toledo to install smoke detectors for free.
“It’s a great opportunity for someone to get their home protected. Smoke detectors are the first line of defense when there’s a fire,” said Piller.
Robert Marlow fixes up homes in north Toledo. He makes it a priority to check the detectors he installs.
On Saturday, he had some help from the Red Cross and plans to turn to them in the future.
“When I saw you guys pull down the street I’m like, ‘What’s going on here?’ It’s definitely very helpful,” said Marlow.
He did not know about the program until that day.
If you need your smoke alarm replaced, you can make an appointment for the Red Cross to come to your home.
