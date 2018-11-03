Planned power outage to hit Genoa at 5:30 a.m.

GENOA (WTOL) - The village of Genoa will experience a brief, planned power outage early Saturday morning so crews can make repairs that affect the police department.
The outage will start at 5:30 a.m. and should last no more than 30 minutes, according to Genoa Police.
The repairs are being made to a switch that affects the Genoa Police system.
“The repair will add to the overall reliability of our system and hopefully avoid a prolonged outage with a damaged switch,” the department’s Facebook post read.
People should not call the emergency number during that time because the crew will be assisting Toledo Edison, the department said.
Genoa Police’s non-emergency number is 419-855-8515.
