Person shot in chest in central Toledo overnight

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Police are on the lookout for the person responsible for a shooting that happened at a central Toledo gas station overnight.
According to Toledo Police, the victim of the shooting was shot in the chest at the Gas and Shop near the intersection of N. Detroit and Central Ave. just after midnight on Saturday.
It’s unclear at this time what sparked the shooting.
The victim’s condition is unknown.
If you have any information about the shooting you are asked to call Crimestopper at 409-255-1111.
