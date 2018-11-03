No charges filed against man who shot hatchet-wielding attacker

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A Lucas County grand jury decided that a man will not face charges after he fatally shot another man attacking a woman with a hatchet.
Benjamin Hand was not charged after a jury determined that there was no need for further investigation.
Hand shot and killed Bernard Neyland after he witnessed Neyland attacking Lakita Wilson with a hatchet in South Toledo back in June.
The attack happened on the 700 block of Lodge Avenue.
Wilson already had multiple injuries before Hand stepped in and shot Neyland.
Neyland was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.
