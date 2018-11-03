Nice Sunday before First Alert Days next week

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Saturday night will be mild, dry and partly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Remember to turn your clocks back.
Sunday, clouds will begin to increase through the afternoon as highs jump into the upper 50s. A slight rain threat picks up after sunset.
First Alert Days: Tuesday and Wednesday are First Alert Days. Tuesday will see soaking rains, a rumble of thunder and powerful winds. Strong winds exceeding 50 mph continue into Wednesday.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.