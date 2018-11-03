Mother, young son saved by a smoke alarm

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Nicole Simmons and her 5-year old son Shamar know how important smoke alarms are.
“You need a smoke alarm in case you have a fire!" said Shamar.
That’s because a smoke alarm saved their lives, after a fire started outside their apartment.
“I walked to the kitchen and I saw flames outside of my patio door,” said Nicole Simmons.
Nicole and her son were asleep when the fire started. They woke up to the smoke detectors going off, and immediately got out of the building safely.
“It was scary, even though it wasn’t inside my home, if I didn’t have the smoke detectors the fire could’ve went inside the kitchen and my son’s room was actually connected to the kitchen, so he could’ve gotten affected by the smoke, it could’ve been way worse than what it was,” said Nicole.
Those smoke detectors came from the American Red Cross’s “Sound the Alarm” program, which installs smoke alarms in your home for free.
When Nicole moved into her apartment, there were no smoke detectors. She called the American Red Cross at 419-329-2900 and made an appointment.
“They came the next day and installed smoke detectors in all the bedrooms,” said Nicole.
Nicole has now made it a point to have multiple smoke detectors in her new home. And Shamar knows exactly where they all are.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.