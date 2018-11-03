Lima man dead after crashing vehicle into house trailer

TOLEDO (WTOL) - One man is dead after his vehicle went off the side of the road and struck a house trailer on Friday.
Harold R. Cheney, 64, of Lima was headed eastbound on State Route 81 at approximately 6 p.m. when he went off the south side of the road and struck a trailer.
Cheney was then transported via ambulance to Lima Memorial Hospital where he later died from his injuries.
There was someone in the house trailer at the time of the accident, but he was not injured in the incident.
Cheney was not using his seat belt. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.
The crash remains under investigation.
