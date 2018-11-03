City workers express concern about racial bias in the workplace

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Racial bias is a concern among Toledo city employees.
That’s according to a new survey Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz put out for Toledo workers.
Toledo employees got the chance to voice their opinions about working in the city.
40% of them say they have witnessed some sort of discrimination where they work.
Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz says he plans to address this problem by conducting diversity trainings.
“I don’t quite know yet what shape that’s going to take but I do know that we care enough about it to invest in it,” said Mayor Kapszukiewicz.
Many people I spoke with think diversity trainings are a good idea and one of many steps to making the workplace more inclusive
“I think there’s a wealth of opportunities in the city for diversity and inclusion training. And to have someone come and train you and because sometimes people don’t necessarily know they’re not diverse,” said Candice Harrison of the African-American Leadership Council
Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz says he plans to sit down with city leaders and figure out areas where they can improve as well as build on momentum that they have.
"Despite having weak areas, 60% of the employees say they would recommend working in the city to other people.
“But I think it is notable that what we found in our survey is a workforce that cares, they care about their city they care about their job,” said Kapszukiewicz.
The mayor says he hopes this survey is the first step to making improvements within the city’s workforce.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.