15-year-old Toledo girl reportedly assaulted while trick or treating

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A teen girl is recovering with a fractured elbow after she apparently was assaulted while collecting Halloween candy on Wednesday.
The 15-year-old was assaulted by an unknown person with a knife in the 4500 block of 290th Street around 8:15 p.m.
According to Toledo Police, the girl said she was walking with a classmate while trick or treating and was confronted by two unknown black males. The males asked for directions to a church; girl told them she was not familiar with that church and kept walking with her friend.
The girl then said she was grabbed from behind and thrown to the ground by one of the males, who then grabbed her bag of candy, which also contained her cell phone. The male allegedly threw the cell phone to the ground.
She said one of the suspects threatened them with a knife while he reached toward a front pocket.
The two males then fled with the girl's bag of candy.
The girl said a suspect pulled her right arm behind her during the incident and threw her down on that same arm. She returned home and told her mother of the assault, and they went to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center, where she was treated for a right elbow fracture.
The girl’s mother told police she observed both of the suspects in the area collecting candy before the incident occurred with her daughter.
One of the suspects was said to about 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing about 120 pounds and wearing a gold-colored plastic mask and dark clothing.
The other suspect was said to be about 13 or 14 years old, standing about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds. He was said to be wearing a black sweatshirt with the hood pulled up and a blue bandana over his face.
If you have any information about this incident, please call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.
