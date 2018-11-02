Treehouse Village taking shape: Go 419 takes a look

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The Cannaley Treehouse Village is the Toledo Area Metroparks newest endeavor.
The project will be complete in the fall of 2019.
Go 419 Host Malena Caruso went to the new Beach Ridge Area just outside of Oak Openings Preserve to check out the progress.
“About a year from now, you’re going to see the Cannaley Treehouse Village will be move-in ready. This is the common treehouse that you see behind us. The largest of five treehouses that will be built here. This one can accommodate almost 50 people in it for day use,” Metroparks spokesman Scott Carpenter said.
“It’s secluded – you are in the woods. You’re not that far from civilization. You can run up to the Kroger in Swanton if you want to. But if you want to pretend like you’re a kid again up in a treehouse – how can you not be a kid in a treehouse,” Carpenter said.
The treehouse has already gained national attention.
“So the Treehouse Village was designed by Nelson Treehouse and Supply. They’re the folks from Treehouse Masters on Animal Planet. Some of the folks from the TV show were actually here for two weeks, about a month ago, to work with out guys. We’re using some of their hardware they developed from their expertise. So they come and they show you how to use their proprietary hardware and some of the techniques,” Carpenter said.
Go 419 will continue to keep you updated on the Treehouse Village development.
