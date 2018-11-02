TPS Tech Center reopens after adding new technology

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Toledo Public Schools held a grand reopening for its renovated Natural Science and Technology Center on Friday morning in west Toledo.
The entire facility is full of hydroponic and aquaponic equipment along with all sorts of animals and plants for students to get their hands on.
TPS students as well as others in neighboring areas are able to take classes at the Natural Science and Technology Center.
Some classes being offered are animal science, urban agriculture and sustainability.
The goal is to give high school students a hands-on experience from a young age and allow them not only to learn about these animals and plants, but why they matter in our everyday lives.
“No matter what, everybody needs food, and here in northwest Ohio, actually Toledo’s considered a minor food desert. Not a lot of people know that. So having access to fresh food, to good food is somewhat of a challenge around here and most people don’t consider it that way," said Charlette Hornyak, NSTC graduate.
The center has been around for about four decades, but some of this new technology has only recently been implemented.
Many of the plants are donated to local non-profits and churches.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.