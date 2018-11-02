Toys R Us’ Geoffrey can be a kid again at a Kroger store near you

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Playful news on the retail front -- Geoffrey the Giraffe from Toys R Us has found another place where a kid can be a kid as he makes a return this holiday season at select Kroger stores.
Just five months after Toys R Us closed its stores nationally, Geoffrey's Toy Box will open and feature the giraffe in its displays.
The Kroger stores will sell toys that were only sold at Toys R Us, including the brands Animal Zone and Imaginarium.
Here are the local Kroger stores that will have Geoffrey's Toy Box:
- 4925 JACKMAN ROAD, TOLEDO
- 8730 WATERVILLE-SWANTON ROAD, WATERVILLE
- 27322 CARRONADE DRIVE, PERRYSBURG
- 226 E. PERKINS AVE., SANDUSKY
- 3462 W. STERNS ROAD, LAMBERTVILLE
- 1094 MAIN ST., BOWLING GREEN
- 7059 ORCHARD CENTRE ROAD, HOLLAND
