Toys R Us’ Geoffrey can be a kid again at a Kroger store near you
Kroger stores will house Geoffrey's Toy Box this holiday season.
By WTOL Newsroom | November 2, 2018 at 2:38 PM EST - Updated November 2 at 2:38 PM

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Playful news on the retail front -- Geoffrey the Giraffe from Toys R Us has found another place where a kid can be a kid as he makes a return this holiday season at select Kroger stores.

Just five months after Toys R Us closed its stores nationally, Geoffrey's Toy Box will open and feature the giraffe in its displays.

The Kroger stores will sell toys that were only sold at Toys R Us, including the brands Animal Zone and Imaginarium.

Here are the local Kroger stores that will have Geoffrey's Toy Box:

  • 4925 JACKMAN ROAD, TOLEDO 
  • 8730 WATERVILLE-SWANTON ROAD, WATERVILLE 
  • 27322 CARRONADE DRIVE, PERRYSBURG 
  • 226 E. PERKINS AVE., SANDUSKY 
  • 3462 W. STERNS ROAD, LAMBERTVILLE 
  • 1094 MAIN ST., BOWLING GREEN
  • 7059 ORCHARD CENTRE ROAD, HOLLAND

