‘Tis the season! Starbucks is giving away free reusable cups with holiday drinks

TOLEDO (WTOL) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Starbucks is in the spirit of giving a bit early this holiday season.
The store has announced that it will be giving away free reusable cups on Friday.
The bright red cups can be received by ordering one of the store’s signature holiday drinks.
Starbucks also said on Facebook that their “Reusable Red Cup” keeps on giving throughout the season.
You can bring it in after 2 p.m. for throughout the holidays for 50 cents off a grande holiday drink.
The company made note of this in a Facebook comment:
The free cups are only being given away on Friday and while supplies last.
