TFD Chief fulfilling new vision with changes in leadership positions

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Eight firefighters face heightened responsibilities after being promoted by Toledo Fire and Rescue Chief Brian Byrd on Friday morning.
"I'm feeling joy. There's this expectation that you have a chance to impact a department. I love Brian Byrd. He was my boss earlier when I was in communications. And I'm elated that I get to work for him again with his new direction and under his leadership,” said new Deputy Chief Damon Williams.
This comes after two deputy chiefs left their leadership roles at the department.
As the new fire chief, Chief Byrd has the ability to rearrange his senior leadership staff.
Assistant chief Karen Marquardt is returning to her role as battalion chief. Deputy Chief Orlando Gonzales is returning to battalion chief by his own choice.
Byrd says he wants to create a leadership team to respond to the urban challenges the department faces.
From dealing with increasing run volumes, fighting the opioid epidemic, and limited resources, it’s no small feat.
Byrd says it’s a balance between taking care of his personnel and the public’s needs.
“Because of the changes in fire departments, and how we respond, and what we respond to, and the volume of calls, we have to treat our employees like internal customers also. So our firefighters are experiencing some challenges because of our challenges,” said Chief Brian Byrd.
While the chief says TFD has more female firefighters than any other department in the state, they have only two in the chief’s ranks.
With Marquardt’s demotion, he realizes there are no females in top leadership positions.
”I think we are a pretty diverse department, but we can always improve on that, which we’re going to make every effort to do that. But if we hire and recruit appropriately and get a qualified group of people across all demographics, some of those issues should correct themselves as those people move up through the ranks,” said Chief Byrd.
Department leaders say these promotions go along with initiatives they hope to push making the department more visible. From recruiting to public education, they want to reach more people.
The new assistant fire chief says they will be working on a recruiting and engagement plan.
"It's all about getting out there and getting the community touches. Talking to people, getting them involved in the process, make sure that they know what it takes to be a firefighter starting maybe in high school. Getting some type of programs involved there so they can be a cadet or start there so when they graduate, they have that path, the path to a firefighter,” said Assistant Chief John Kaminski.
Chief Byrd says they are still figuring out overall responsibilities for senior leaders. But as the leadership team transitions, the goal will be to fulfill his vision for the department.
The full list of newly promoted officers are as follows:
Promoted to Assistant Fire Chief
Deputy Chief John Kaminski
Promoted to Deputy Chief
Battalion Chief James Price
Battalion Chief Damon Williams
Promoted to Captain
Lieutenant Jamie Young
Lieutenant Matthew Viertlbeck
Promoted to Lieutenant
Private Phil Moline
Private Robert Thomas
Private Jason Earp
