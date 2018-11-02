Start High School teacher accused of assaulting student with baseball bat; teacher disputes claim

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A Start High School teacher has been accused of assaulting a student with a baseball bat.
According to police reports, on Oct. 12, a 16-year-old student claims they went into a teacher’s classroom to purchase a homecoming ticket when the teacher allegedly yelled, “Get the hell out of here,” then grabbed a baseball bat and walked toward the student, with the bat pushing them into the hall.
The report also claims the teacher then bent the student’s fingers back, before placing the student in a choke hold.
Officers said the student had redness and swelling on a hand and was examined by a school nurse.
“It’s extremely frustrating for the district,” said TPS Chief of Staff Jim Gant. “We take a lot of emphasis on accountability and how we handle certain things.”
According to the teacher, though, this isn’t exactly what happened.
The teacher, whom WTOL chooses NOT to name due to lack of charges pressed, told police the student entered the classroom cursing and yelling at the teacher before being asked to leave and the teacher “nudging” the student out with a baseball bat.
The teacher also said that while in the hallway, the student took an “offensive position, as if to swing.”
That’s when the teacher “gained control” of the student until the CPO and assistant principal arrived.
While there won’t be an investigation done by police, TPS officials said they’re taking the matter very seriously.
“We’ll look at all the evidence,” said Gant. “We’ll talk to all the pertinent witnesses during the investigative process. Whatever comes of that — we’ll hold folks accountable to that and correct any actions we need to do as a result.”
WTOL reached out to the parents of the student involved in the alleged incident but have not heard back.
The teacher is currently on paid leave until the school’s internal investigation is complete.
