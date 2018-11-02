Red Cross ‘Sound the Alarm’ campaign to provide free smoke detectors

TOLEDO (WTOL) - This is the weekend to turn your clocks back and check the batteries in your smoke detectors.
Every 19 hours crews respond to a house fire right here in Northwest Ohio.
The American Red Cross wants to make sure you can “Sound the Alarm” and keep your family safe in case of a fire.
The Red Cross will be canvassing an area in north Toledo on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to install smoke alarms as well as check the lifespan of preexisting ones.
“So we’re going to be canvassing the area between LaGrange and Stickney right by Woodrow Wilson park. We’re going to be doing some community outreach, knocking on doors and seeing if we can make as many homes safer as we can,” said Rachel Hepner-Zawodny from the Red Cross of Northwest Ohio.
If you need a smoke alarm, call the Red Cross at 419-329-2900.
