Rain showers linger throughout the morning

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Rain showers are likely up to daybreak, then expect cloudy skies along with a few lingering rain showers this morning.
Showers will taper off for most by late morning, but may linger far east of Toledo and near the lake shore into the afternoon.
Temperatures will continue to remain chilly, near 40 early today with highs into the afternoon only in the upper 40s.
Dry and mild weather returns for the weekend ahead with highs near 50 on Saturday and likely the upper 50s on Sunday.
There is a chance of a few isolated showers on Sunday, with chances of soaking rain likely returning again early next week.
