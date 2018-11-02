Parole board again denies clemency for Tom Noe

In November of 2006, I was convicted of Theft and numerous other offenses in connection with my management of a rare coin investment fund financed by the Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation. I am beginning the 10th year of my sentence. I was guilty and, I alone take total responsibility for my actions. It took me a long time to understand the reasons for my actions so that I could sincerely say, I’m sorry.

Tom Noe, serving 18-year state sentence