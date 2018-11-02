Parole board again denies clemency for Tom Noe

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The Ohio Parole Board again recommended that the key figure in a Bureau of Worker’s Compensation skimming scandal should stay behind bars.
Tom Noe, who was convicted in 2006 of skimming about $13.7 million from the $50 million rare-coin investment fund he managed for the state, was denied clemency for the third time.
He has served nearly a decade of an 18-year state term. Noe filed for this clemency request on Jan. 31.
As part of his application, Noe, 64, submitted a statement of responsibility and said in an interview that prison had served as a “good wakeup call.”
“In November of 2006, I was convicted of Theft and numerous other offenses in connection with my management of a rare coin investment fund financed by the Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation. I am beginning the 10th year of my sentence. I was guilty and, I alone take total responsibility for my actions. It took me a long time to understand the reasons for my actions so that I could sincerely say, I’m sorry,” Noe wrote.
The parole board report, however, said that Noe skirted taking responsibility for his actions during an interview at the clemency hearing.
"When initially asked about his offenses, he stated, 'I was accused of taking money,' as opposed to accepting responsibility for stealing money from the Public Funds he managed and the Taxpayers of the State of Ohio," the report read.
“Not once did (Noe) refer to his actions as ‘stealing or theft.’ Throughout the interview, the applicant continued to avoid answering direct questions relative to his offenses by minimizing of his actions, justifying his behaviors, and only admitting to poor record keeping as the ultimate crime committed.”
In its 13-page report, the majority of the parole board said Noe “lacks of sincere remorse for his actions and lacks genuine acceptance of responsibility” and that he "fails to realize the depth and severity of his actions. The majority also cited a “blatant disregard to maintain fiscal responsibility and accountability for the utilization of Public Funds.”
The board's decision was 5-2. The previous two attempts for clemency were 5-0 decisions.
Before starting the state sentence, Noe served two years in federal prison for a 2005 conviction on illegal campaign contributions to President George W. Bush's re-election campaign.
Noe, along with his then-wife Bernadette Restivo-Noe, served as chairpersons of the Lucas County Republican Party.
Noe was also chairman of the 2004 Bush-Cheney election campaign in Northwest Ohio.
He also was appointed to the Ohio Board of Regents and was chairman of the Ohio Turnpike Commission, appointed by Gov. Bob Taft.
The state scandal, often referred to as “Coingate,” dealt with mismanagement of the rare coin investment fund that Noe ran with partner Tim LaPointe. In addition to the 27-month sentence, Noe was ordered to pay the nearly $3 million cost of the prosecution, restitution to the Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation for the missing $13.7 million, and a $139,000 fine.
As of this August, Noe’s balance of costs is $733,926 and “no payments have been made towards costs,” according to the parole board report. The restitution balance stands at $11,668,750. The clerk’s office shows there has been one payment of $26,250 made toward restitution, back in April 2011.
As part of the parole board majority’s decision, they said Noe “has made minimal effort towards the repayment of restitution” and that he “lacks a plan for the repayment of the court costs and court ordered restitution.”
After a special audit by the state auditor in May 2005, the workers' comp bureau took control of and dissolved the coin funds.
