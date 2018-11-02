1/3 of OH employees want paid leave after the loss of a pet, survey finds

TOLEDO (WTOL) - When looking at job offers, it’s always a good idea to consider the benefits that come along with it.
Some people value vacation time or a longer maternity leave, but a recent study found that others may be in search of paid leave after the loss of a pet.
Several companies nationwide have already included pet insurance and paid time off to help pets adjust to a new environment to their benefit packages.
The pet product review site, MyPetNeedsThat.com, surveyed 2,000 workers in the United States on what they believe they should be entitled to when their pet passes on.
Their study found 35 percent of those surveyed think that pet owners should get paid leave when their pet dies. However, currently there are no laws that require paid or unpaid leave when even a close human family member dies. Only the state of Oregon has a law requiring this of its employers.
MyPetNeedsThat.com also looked into how much time off pet owners believe they are owed when they lose their furry friend.
The survey found that workers in Ohio want four days of paid leave, which is less compared to workers in South Dakota who want five and a half days.
My Pet Needs That demonstrates where each state stands in their interactive map.
It isn’t shocking that a job perk like this would be enticing to a lot of workers. The survey also found that 33.3 percent of people prefer spending time with their pet than with their significant other.
My Pet Needs That says that 41 percent of employees surveyed feel their companies’ employee benefits, like soccer tournaments or free Crossfit, are too gimmicky and don’t offer real value.
Not surprisingly, 79 percent of employees would prefer more pay over benefits.
