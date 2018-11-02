Lucas County voters getting to the polls early

LUCAS COUNTY (WTOL) - With a First Alert day for election day, and rain and high wind expected, you may want to get to the polls early. It appears people have been doing that.
There was a steady flow of folks coming into the Early Vote Center when WTOL 11 stopped by Friday afternoon.
Voters say they were kind of surprised by the crowds.
“It was busy. I was like, ‘woah, this is like a line at Cedar Point or something like in the middle of the summer.’ It was more of a wait than I was used to,” said Don Barda.
Barda said he always votes early because he travels with work, but wants to make sure he gets to the poll.
“My duty. You just gotta vote," he said.
It’s a sentiment shared by many of the voters coming out of the Early Vote Center. They say some of the issues up for vote, sparked them to cast a ballot.
“Just this last week it hit me. It was like, ‘Boom.’ and I thought, ‘yes, I have to do my duty,’” said voter Connie Myer.
“It’s a little bit busy, but all that matters, your vote counts," Voter Marquell Chandler added.
The Lucas County Board of Elections said about 8,400 people have cast their ballot at the Early Vote Center as of Thursday. That’s about double the amount this time for the last mid-term. The Board of Elections says it’s seen about 800 voters several days this week.
With bad weather expected for Election Day, this weekend could be busy too.
“Don’t think you’re gonna be able to come in and be out in five minutes. That’s just not realistic,” saidLucas County Board of Elections Director, LaVera Scott.
Strong winds Tuesday could result in power outages. The board of Elections said polling locations are backed up with paper ballots and the Early Vote Center, which is the control center on Election Day, has a backup generator.
If you want to avoid the bad weather, you can vote early at the center at 1301 Monroe Street in downtown Toledo. It’s open 8 a.m. through 4 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. through 5 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. through 2 p.m. Monday.
You have to vote at your regular polling location on election day. The Early Vote Center will not be open.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.