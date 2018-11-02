It’s a great chance to get outdoors Saturday, but snow around the corner?

TOLEDO (WTOL) - It’s a great chance to get outdoors on Saturday and it’ll be cloudy and breezy Sunday afternoon.
Looking ahead: FIRST ALERT DAY for a cold front on Election Day.
Dry weather is expected for Friday evening high school football games.
A nice break is setting up for Saturday. It will be partly sunny and mild with winds speeds under 10 mph most of the day. This will provide an excellent chance to get out and view fall colors at their peak.
It will cloud up Sunday and become breezy into the afternoon. There is a slight chance of rain developing later in the day.
FIRST ALERT DAYS are in effect for Tuesday and Wednesday as an unsettled weather pattern moves in early in the week. A strong cold front will bring downpours and a chance of thunderstorms on Election Day. It will be very windy Tuesday night and Wednesday.
Late week, it will be very cold Thursday through Sunday. Our first snowflakes of the cold weather season are possible.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.