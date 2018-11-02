Is a hot dog a sandwich? Oscar Mayer says yes, creates hotline for those who disagree

TOLEDO (WTOL) - It’s a debate for the ages: Is a hot dog a sandwich? The company famous for their dogs, Oscar Mayer, instigated an online conversation, asking people to weigh in on the topic.
Oscar Mayer took to Twitter on Thursday to announce their official stance that hot dogs are, indeed, sandwiches.
Knowing that many would have some choice words for them following this announcement, the company created its own hotline, urging people to try and change their mind.
Of course, people quickly took advantage of the opportunity to state their case. Some of the company’s favorite responses were posted on their Twitter page.
One caller said, “Hot dogs, definitely not sandwiches. They’re stickless kebabs. Then what’s a corndog? Hot dogs are hot dogs!”
Another caller expressed their frustration of the whole idea by saying, “I’m just outraged right now. I have never heard someone, anyone or myself, refer to a hot dog as a sandwich. I don’t know where you’re logic is coming from.” The caller went on to say, “I am just appalled. A hot dog is a class of its own.”
Some opinions had even the best of us confused.
One caller made the claim, “A hot dog is not a sandwich. A hot dog is a bread taco with sausage filling.”
If you are on the fence in this whole debate, the heartfelt arguments made on both sides are sure to help you come a bit closer to a decision.
The hotline closed on Friday morning, but you can still read the responses on the Oscar Mayer Twitter page.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.