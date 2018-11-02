Health Officials: 3 cases of measles in SC are unvaccinated children

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is continuing its investigation of measles in Spartanburg County and now say there are three cases of the measles following its initial report of the first case earlier this week.
SCDHEC says all three cases are unvaccinated children who are not school-aged and do not attend daycare.
The individuals were seen at two urgent care facilities. If you visited AFC Urgent Care at 1667 E. Main St. Duncan, SC on Sunday, Oct. 14 between 9 a.m. and noon or MEDcare Urgent Care at 301 E. Wood St. Spartanburg, SC on Saturday, Oct. 27 between 4 p.m. and 7:15 p.m., please contact the Spartanburg County Health Department at 864-596-3337.
DHEC has notified healthcare providers to be on alert for patients with signs or symptoms of measles. Healthcare professionals should immediately report clinically suspected measles cases to their regional public health office.
Measles is a serious disease that can lead to hospitalization and even death. The initial symptoms of measles include fever, cough, and runny nose. These symptoms are followed by a rash. The rash usually lasts five or six days.
"The measles virus is highly contagious and spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes," said Dr. Linda Bell, DHEC's state epidemiologist. "The best way to prevent measles is to get vaccinated. I strongly encourage everyone to review their immunization records and make sure they are up-to-date on all vaccinations."
Spartanburg residents can receive free MMR vaccines by appointment until Nov. 7 at the Spartanburg County Health Department, located at 151 E. Wood St, Spartanburg, SC 29305. Call 1-855-472-3432 to make an appointment.
For more information about the measles, you can visit the SCDHEC website or the CDC website.
