Drier Weather Works in For the Weekend!

TOLEDO
Temperatures will continue to remain chilly, near 40 early today with highs into the afternoon only in the upper 40s. Dry and mild weather returns for the weekend ahead with highs near 50 on Saturday and likely the upper 50s on Sunday. A chance of a few isolated showers on Sunday, with a warmer feel as highs reach the upper 50s.
Two First Alert Days have been issued into next week for soaking rains and powerful winds this upcoming Tuesday and into Wednesday.
