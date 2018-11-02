Deteriorating Ella Street bridge in Tiffin will impact school bus routes

TOLEDO (WTOL) - An important city street in Tiffin will soon have new weight limits enforced, and will impact traffic.
These new limits have come about because a bridge on the road is deteriorating to worrisome levels.
Ella Street has two bridges, and the smaller one over the canal get inspected every two years.
Now, the concrete around center beam is beginning to deteriorate. Because of this, the city has imposed new weight restrictions for the bridge.
This means no semi trucks, water vehicles, garbage trucks or school buses.
This also means six morning and six afternoon school routes for Tiffin City Schools will be impacted, adding up to 15 minutes for some.
“There’s really not a short way around onto the next bridge. Either direction is a couple miles, or five or ten minutes. So it has changed times for all of the students,” said Tiffin City Schools director of operations Scott Daniel.
The bridge was already scheduled to be replaced in four to five years along with the neighboring bridge over the Sandusky River.
While the deterioration is troubling, the restrictions are to make sure vehicles can continue to use the bridge until that replacement project can begin.
“It’s a safety precaution. We’re trying to increase the longevity so we can have that bridge there until 2022 or 2023 and we will continue to keep inspecting it very regularly to make sure that no issues arise,” said Matt Watson, Assistant City Engineer.
Now even with this new development, the replacement project for this bridge is still not slated to be complete until 2022 or 2023, because the $5-6 million construction project still needs grant dollars to be completed.
